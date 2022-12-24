Move in Ready! **$10,000 Seller Paid Closing Costs plus $4000 lender credit with use of Preferred Lender** The Everest III Plan built by DRB Homes in The Preserve. This all brick exterior, 5 bedroom/3 bath home features a covered porch, large formal living and dining rooms, a great room with gas fireplace and shiplap accents, large kitchen with quartz counters, breakfast bar, pantry, gray painted cabinets with white subway tile backsplash, stainless appliance package with gas cooktop and double ovens, large breakfast room, first floor guest room and full bath. Upstairs is a giant master suite with sitting area, huge walk in closet, master bath with double vanity with granite counters, garden tub, separate shower and water closet. 3 additional bedrooms are upstairs with the laundry room. Gutters, 10 home warranty, smart home enabled package and wireless security systems are also included in this home.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $429,510
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Auburn Police Department arrested two suspects under charges of trafficking in stolen identities and possession of marijuana second-degree.
Almost 55 years later, with three young girls killed and the surviving family members living in hiding, Gardner Drive's man with a hatchet is up for parole.
The Auburn Police Department has confirmed that an 81-year-old woman from Auburn died in a vehicle accident that occurred at 5:33 p.m. Monday near the 2300 block of Moores Mill Road.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
An Opelika man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that allegedly occurred Monday morning at Piggly Wiggly located at 1515 …
Police identified the 51-year-old shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Opelika as Alan Perez. The involved officers have been placed on leave during investigation.
The former Liberty commit was offered by Auburn on Monday, the day before he committed.
Indian Pines will close and undergo remodeling "from the ground up."
Presenting the 2022 Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Team for girls flag football:
A Highland Home product, Faulk had been committed to the Seminoles since July.