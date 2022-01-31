5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $429,900

LOADS OF POSSIBILITIES! Come and see the expansive property that has undergone so many updates. This 5BR/4BA home allows for maximum flexibility and enjoyment. The first floor features a traditional floorplan with formal living, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and separate den. Three BRs, including a large Main BR and two large additional BRs, upstairs laundry room and two car garage. This seller completely finished the basement, and it includes two BRs, 1.5 BAs, a totally updated kitchen and two bonus rooms that can easily be additional BRs, office, game rooms, etc. The basement has its own entrance and garage, which makes this space easily rentable for long term or for short term availability. The yard is huge with a built-in pool and separate carport. Tons of upgrades...two AC units, two garage doors, pool liner, light fixtures, flooring, appliances, gutters, 1st floor windows, W/D hookups in basement and MORE, all since 2019. Close to shopping and dining! Schedule your tour today!