Live large in The Cotswolds...new HVAC, fresh paint, and a fantastic layout are waiting for you! Owner's suite is on the main level with sitting room/flex use and a fabulous custom closet system in the walk-in closet. Four bedrooms upstairs or use one room as a bonus room...great space for play/media room, office, craft room, etc. If you're looking for lots of room, this house has it! The kitchen is gorgeous with custom cabinetry, large center island, and a butler's pantry. Breakfast room is big enough to create a cozy sitting area or a place for a large hutch, homework stations, etc. Other great details are covered back porch, spray foam insulation, wood floors, coffered ceiling, tall ceilings, wainscoting, crown molding, & half bath. With large closets, tons of cabinetry, double garage, and floored space in the attic there there is plenty of storage. Tankless water heater. HVAC replaced Dec 2020. Large side yards add to play space. Fridge negotiable. The pool is one house away!
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $430,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Letter to the editor: Does Harsin tell his players that deciding to tackle an opposing ball carrier is 'deeply personal'?
- Updated
Let’s assume, for the moment that there are enough uninfected Auburn football players to take the field on Saturday, Sept. 4. Let’s assume Coa…
- Updated
"As a long-time Tiger fan, I hate to admit it, but the only head coach in the State of Alabama who has shown true leadership is Coach Nick Saban."
- Updated
Opelika institution Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar faces an uncertain future, closing its doors for possibly the last time this weekend.
- Updated
Suni Lee checked the calendar to make sure ‘Dancing With the Stars’ wouldn’t make her miss the Iron Bowl.
- Updated
Davaioun Williams, running back
'Cheers to road trips and War Eagle': Dad drives daughter from San Diego to Auburn for fall semester
- Updated
I grew up in San Diego but attended college at Marquette, but I couldn't be happier that my daughter has fallen in love with the city of Auburn and Auburn University.
- Updated
A Lee County grand jury indicted a former Auburn student on six capital murder charges Aug. 20 after a husband and wife were stabbed repeatedl…
- Updated
Every Auburn fan wants desperately to believe that we’re going to have a normal college football season.
- Updated
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose from 70 to 72 on Thursday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, wh…
- Updated
During a night in which the Auburn High defense held Opelika off again and again, it was only fitting for the Tigers to need one more stop to secure the rivalry victory.