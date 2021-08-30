5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $430,000

Live large in The Cotswolds...new HVAC, fresh paint, and a fantastic layout are waiting for you! Owner's suite is on the main level with sitting room/flex use and a fabulous custom closet system in the walk-in closet. Four bedrooms upstairs or use one room as a bonus room...great space for play/media room, office, craft room, etc. If you're looking for lots of room, this house has it! The kitchen is gorgeous with custom cabinetry, large center island, and a butler's pantry. Breakfast room is big enough to create a cozy sitting area or a place for a large hutch, homework stations, etc. Other great details are covered back porch, spray foam insulation, wood floors, coffered ceiling, tall ceilings, wainscoting, crown molding, & half bath. With large closets, tons of cabinetry, double garage, and floored space in the attic there there is plenty of storage. Tankless water heater. HVAC replaced Dec 2020. Large side yards add to play space. Fridge negotiable. The pool is one house away!