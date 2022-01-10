- Attached 2-car garage.- Open concept kitchen with oversized island, breakfast area and family room with fireplace. - First floor guest suite with full bath. - Dining room with coffered ceilings. - Owners suite with sitting area, expansive walk-in closet, two separate vanities, soaking tub and roman shower in owners bath. - Upstairs loft.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Delivery dates are approximate and subject to change without notice. Images may be subject to copyright.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $432,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A motion for a new trial has been filed by Vantavious Hughley, 25, of Opelika, who was convicted of intentional murder in February of 2021 and…
- Updated
Grayton on Dean Apartments in Auburn has been sold to Brookhaven Property Group from New Jersey for $30.25 million.
- Updated
North Carolina announced Saturday that former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik is the Tar Heels' new assistant head coach for defense.
- Updated
Drew Watson launched her way to the top of the leaderboard on vault, twisting as the Tigers twirled up the team standings, and Auburn finished strong late to win its season opener Friday night.
- Updated
An Auburn church has opted to shift to virtual services and programming for a second time as COVID-19 cases increase in Alabama, but it’s also…
‘We really want those rings’: Auburn gymnastics enters new spotlight with high hopes and high expectations
“We really want those rings. I’m really excited because I think this team has so much potential and each person on the team brings something to the table.”
- Updated
Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada announced Thursday he was committing to Auburn. The rising junior has up to three years of eligibility left.
- Updated
“He has a drive to win and to compete with an edge that is a confidence, not an arrogance. He doesn't think he's owed anything to start or to get accolades. He knows he can win.”
- Updated
Dr. Robert Lofton, who stepped down as Ward 3 Opelika City Councilman in December, passed away Saturday morning at age 75 after a long battle …
- Updated
Auburn’s leading receiver Kobe Hudson has announced he’s leaving the program.