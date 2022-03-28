Welcome to this immaculately maintained 5 bed, 3 bath craftsman style home situated in the culdesac neighborhood at Stone Creek. The peaceful back yard adjoins the wooded HOA Open space. Spacious floor plan offers comfort and function w/ classic finishes throughout. Featuring an inviting open concept living to kitchen layout, wood burning fireplace, hardwood flooring, proper dining, & a downstairs guest room. Large bedrooms Up with Walk in closets throughout. Upgrades: NEW ROOF, fabulous lighting, 9ft plus ceilings (some vaulted and others recessed), cove crown molding, wainscoting, Carrara marble kitchen island w/ black granite surround, wooden blinds & a beautiful appliance package w/ fridge & double oven. Custom features include mud & breakfast nook cushioned benches. Fresh paint colors inside & out, irrigation system and night time uplighting are added bonuses. Property is currently leased for $2200 a month through June 2022 so appointments will be stacked at a specific time.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $435,000
