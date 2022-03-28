 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $435,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $435,000

Welcome to this immaculately maintained 5 bed, 3 bath craftsman style home situated in the culdesac neighborhood at Stone Creek. The peaceful back yard adjoins the wooded HOA Open space. Spacious floor plan offers comfort and function w/ classic finishes throughout. Featuring an inviting open concept living to kitchen layout, wood burning fireplace, hardwood flooring, proper dining, & a downstairs guest room. Large bedrooms Up with Walk in closets throughout. Upgrades: NEW ROOF, fabulous lighting, 9ft plus ceilings (some vaulted and others recessed), cove crown molding, wainscoting, Carrara marble kitchen island w/ black granite surround, wooden blinds & a beautiful appliance package w/ fridge & double oven. Custom features include mud & breakfast nook cushioned benches. Fresh paint colors inside & out, irrigation system and night time uplighting are added bonuses. Property is currently leased for $2200 a month through June 2022 so appointments will be stacked at a specific time.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

These 30 foods can potentially be poisonous to dogs. The list includes things like nutmeg, garlic, cherries, peaches, onions and other everyday foods.

LEE: Onward, upward, homeward

LEE: Onward, upward, homeward

It's a schoolday again here are Auburn. The field trip is over. Here at Toomer's Corner, a girl is taking graduation photos.

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert