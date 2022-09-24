5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $435,000

Brand New Interior Paint & a ceiling to floor deep clean for 2195 Watts Way! This 5bed/4bath in the well desired subdivision of The Oaks in Cotswold is just what your buyer has been looking for! You are welcomed into a very spacious open floor plan with the dining area directly to your left & the living room directly in front of you which flows into the beautifully designed kitchen. The layout of the first level of this home is an entertainers dream! The natural light in this home is fantastic. One bedroom is on the first level along with a full bath. As you walk up the beautiful staircase you will find the master bedroom & bedroom #3 to your right bedroom 4 & 5 to the left. The Master bath in this home is a-maz-ing! 2 Car garage! Nice size fenced in backyard with a covered patio! Don't let your buyers miss out on viewing this beauty!