5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $435,204

Brand new plan from new builder in The Vineyards at Tivoli, NOEM Homes! This all brick home features five large bedrooms (3/2 on the main floor!) & 2 more bedroom & a bath upstairs. Large living room with gas fireplace, spacious kitchen with an island for bar seating an ample cabinet space along with a formal dining room and breakfast nook! LVP Flooring in all common spaces, carpet in bedrooms and tile in the wet areas, this home has many other features standard which are upgrades with other builders. Covered outdoor rear patio, with an exterior storage room and double garage round of the basics of this home. Must see to appreciate the craftsmanship and design! Over 2700 square feet and not one inch of wasted space. Call today for details and to visit this home!