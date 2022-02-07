5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $437,900

Attached 2-car garage.. Open concept kitchen with oversized island, breakfast area and family room with fireplace. First floor guest suite with full bath. Dining room with coffered ceilings. Owners suite with sitting area, expansive walk-in closet, two separate vanities, soaking tub and roman shower. Upstairs loft.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Delivery dates are approximate and subject to change without notice. Images may be subject to copyright.
“I love you Auburn nation," former Auburn player Lee Hunter wrote. "Coach Harsin has the true mindset for a winner but has a terrible mindset as a person.”
‘The powers that be are coming for Harsin, and they are not coming to lick his boots.’
Suspect in custody after shooting on Richland Road in Auburn; elementary school released from lockdown
A suspect is in custody and the victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday morning near Richland Elem…
An Opelika Police Department officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a car in a vehicular assault in the Krog…
"Any attack on my character is bull [expletive]," Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin told ESPN on Thursday night. "None of that is who I am."
HISTORY MADE: Suni Lee breaks school all-around record, Auburn ties program’s all-time high score at LSU
Records broken. History made. Suni Lee smiled wide after a big day in Baton Rouge.
Freshman Sunisa Lee of the No. 6 Auburn gymnastics team was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
The verdict: denial. But the owner of the store says he won’t give up on fighting to keep his art, and he hopes community support will spur a push for more public art throughout the city.
Allie Davison was sitting in her room in Atlanta the night before the Auburn-Kentucky game, over 100 miles away from Auburn Arena, but she sti…
Kristi Malzahn is home from the hospital and is doing “significantly better,” Gus Malzahn shared in a post to social media Thursday.