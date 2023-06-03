Welcome to our Cannaberra A Floorplan. Stylish & Sensible with 2787 SF of Open Concept Living Space. Natural Light galore in the Entry Foyer, Formal Dining w/ Tons of Detail, Spacious Great Room features Gas Fireplace, Open Kitchen w/ Tons of Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash, Gourmet Kitchen Package w/ Gas Cooktop, Stainless Vent Hood, Built-in Oven/Microwave & Dishwasher. Huge Kitchen Island & Walk-in Pantry. Owner’s Entry Boasts Signature Drop Zone. 5th Bedroom & Full Bath located on Main Level. Awaiting Upstairs is a Generously Sized Owner’s Suite. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Tiled Shower & Huge Walk-in Closet. Additional Bedrooms offer tons of Closet Space. Laundry & Hall Bath just steps away from Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Spaces on Main Level & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. Two Car Garage & Our Gameday Patio w/ Fireplace is the Perfect Space Relaxing on the Weekends. ***Ask about or Included Home Automation***