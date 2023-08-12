Feel right at home with this Open Concept Floorplan. Natural Light galore in the Entry Foyer, Formal Dining with Tons of Detail, Spacious Great Room features Gas Fireplace, Open Kitchen w/ Tons of Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash, Gourmet Kitchen Package w/ Gas Cooktop, Stainless Vent Hood, Built-in Oven/Microwave & Dishwasher. Huge Kitchen Island & Walk-in Pantry for additional Storage. Owner’s Entry Boasts Signature Drop Zone, ideal Family Catch All. 5th Bedroom & Full Bath Conveniently located on Main Level. Upstairs you will find the Generously Sized Owner’s Suite offers the great place to unwind. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Tiled Shower & Huge Walk-in Closet. Additional Bedrooms offer tons of Closet Space. Laundry & Hall Bath just steps away from Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Spaces on Main Level & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. Our Gameday Patio w/ Wood Burning Fireplace is the Perfect Space for Relaxing on the Weekends.