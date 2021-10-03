5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $439,900

FABULOUS HOME! PERFECT FOR FAMILY, FRIENDS AND ENTERTAINING! Come see this beautiful 5 bedroom/3 bath home with a pool and HUGE backyard located in Camden Ridge. Custom paint throughout, master and one bedroom downstairs, with 3 additional bedrooms upstairs (or 2 bedroom/1 bonus). Beautiful hardwood floors on main level, with carpet in all bedrooms. The backyard features a covered, extended deck along the back of the home and overlooking the sparkling saltwater pool. Woods surround the privacy fence creating a sense of seclusion in the middle of the plains of Auburn, Alabama. Perfect for entertaining family and friends! Also, a new roof is coming! This is truly a must see home!!