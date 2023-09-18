The Cannaberra A plan with 2864 SF of Elegantly Appointed Living Space. Inviting Entry Foyer, Formal Dining w/Coffered Ceilings. Great Room w/Gas Fireplace. The Gourmet Kitchen includes Ample Quality Cabinetry, Built-in Stainless Appliances w/ Gas Cooktop & Stylish Vent Hood. Granite Countertops & Tile Backsplash. Large Kitchen Island, Breakfast Area & Walk-in Pantry. Owner’s Entry w/ our Signature Drop Zone. 5th Bedroom & Full Bath located on Main Level. Upstairs Leads to an Expansive Owner’s Suite. Owner’s Bath with Tile Shower, Garden Tub, Vanity w/ Quartz Countertops & Spacious Walk-in Closet. Additional Bedrooms w/ Tons of Closet Space. Two Car Garage & Gameday Patio w/ Fireplace Perfect for Outdoor Living. Many Included Home Automation Options w/ Additional Smart Home Options available. Tons of Included Features such as Spray Foam Insulation, Gas Tankless Water Heater, 2” Blinds on Front of the Home, Gourmet Kitchen, Gameday Patio & Quality Craftsman Style will set us apart.