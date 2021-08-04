5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $440,000

New HVAC, fresh paint, and a fantastic layout are waiting for you! Owner's suite is on the main level with a large sitting room/flex use. Upstairs are four bedrooms or a bonus room and three bedrooms. Enjoy the spacious living room with gas fireplace. Dining room and eat-in kitchen are large too. If you're looking for lots of room, this house has it! The kitchen is gorgeous with custom cabinetry, large center island, and a butler's pantry. Other details you'll love are beautiful brick exterior, covered back porch, spray foam insulation, hardwood floors, coffered ceiling in the dining room, vaulted and tall ceilings, wainscoting, fabulous crown molding, & half bath off the foyer. With large closets, tons of cabinetry, double garage, and floored space in the attic there is plenty of storage. Tankless water heater. HVAC replaced Dec. 2020. Large side yards add to play space. Play structure can remain if desired. Refrigerator is negotiable. Neighborhood pool one house away!