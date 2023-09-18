Welcome to your brand new dream home in Parkersons Mill, where luxury living meets modern design. This stunning 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home boasts a spacious open-concept living area, perfect for entertaining or relaxing with family. The master suite is conveniently located on the main floor, offering a private oasis for rest and relaxation. Enjoy the ease of a 2-car garage and the comfort of a covered back porch, perfect for year-round outdoor living. Don't miss the opportunity to make this breathtaking new construction your own!