Welcome to your brand new dream home in Parkersons Mill, where luxury living meets modern design. This stunning 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home boasts a spacious open-concept living area, perfect for entertaining or relaxing with family. The master suite is conveniently located on the main floor, offering a private oasis for rest and relaxation. Enjoy the ease of a 2-car garage and the comfort of a covered back porch, perfect for year-round outdoor living. Don't miss the opportunity to make this breathtaking new construction your own!
5 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $441,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“In the Devil’s own backyard, Hugh Freeze met a ghost from Auburn’s past.”
“I want justice,” said Carolyn Gary, Ricardo Gary's mother. “I want the officers that did it to be off the police force. I want everybody invo…
Auburn’s bald eagle Indy has spread her wings for the NFL.
Since starting quarterback Jackson Kilgore went down with injury, Auburn High has been scrambling for answers behind center. Enter Henry Allen…
The NAACP said Lara Lea Woodham, the former manager at Webster’s Crossing Mobile Home Park, has been fired. She was arrested on Sept. 1 and ch…