5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $442,100

The McKinley plan. This amazing 5 bedroom/4 bath home has a gameday porch and exterior fireplace! The first floor has a formal dining room with coffered ceiling, formal living room (perfect for a home office), large open kitchen with a oversized pantry, island, stainless appliances including a gas range, breakfast room, great room with ventless gas fireplace with brick hearth and shiplap accents, guest bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. The oversized master suite is located upstairs and includes a separate sitting area, luxury bathroom with a freestanding tub, oversized shower, separate vanities, water closet and large walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a bathroom and bedroom 4 has its own. There is even a huge loft area! Gutters, 10 home warranty, smart home enabled package and wireless security systems are also included in this home.