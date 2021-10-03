5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $444,100

The McKinley plan built by Dan Ryan Builders. 5 bedroom/4 bath home has a gameday porch and exterior wood burning fireplace! The first floor has a formal dining room with coffered ceiling, formal living room, open kitchen with pantry, island, stainless appliances including a gas range, white cabinets, granite and white subway tile backsplash, breakfast room, great room with gas fireplace , guest bedroom & full bath. The master suite is upstairs with a separate sitting area, luxury bathroom with a garden tub, oversized shower, separate vanities, water closet and large walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a bathroom and bedroom 4 has its own. There is even a huge loft area! Gutters, 10 home warranty, smart home enabled package and wireless security systems are also included in this home. Enjoy all the amenities this active community has to offer including 32 Acres of Lakes, a well-appointed community clubhouse, pool and grilling areas.