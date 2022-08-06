 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $447,750

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $447,750

**$10,000 Seller Paid Closing Costs plus $4000 lender credit with use of Preferred Lender** The Everest III Plan built by DRB Homes in The Preserve. This all brick exterior, 5 bedroom/3 bath home features a covered porch, large formal living and dining rooms, a great room with gas fireplace and shiplap accents, large kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry, white painted cabinets with subway tile backsplash, stainless appliance package with gas cooktop and double ovens, large breakfast room, first floor guest room and full bath. Upstairs is a giant master suite with sitting area, huge walk in closet, master bath with double vanity with granite counters, garden tub, separate shower and water closet. 3 additional bedrooms are upstairs with the laundry room. Gutters, 10 home warranty, smart home enabled package and wireless security systems are also included in this home.

