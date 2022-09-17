5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $448,763

**MOVE-IN READY!!** Endsleigh plan. Visit www.stonemartinbuilders.com for description and more information.
**MOVE-IN READY!!** Endsleigh plan. Visit www.stonemartinbuilders.com for description and more information.
A motorcyclist died Friday morning in Beauregard on Lee Road 146 between Highway 51 and Lee Road 112.
If someone told you there’s a place where some of the biggest Auburn University football fans can eat, drink and live next to each other for e…
Area book and coffee lovers may soon see a new Well Red open on North Donahue, just off Shug Jordan Parkway.
The Auburn Police Department arrested an Auburn man on a felony warrant charging him with distribution of a controlled substance including Fentanyl.
Reinforce the stands at Duck Samford Stadium.
Berry Carl Dudley, died on Sunday, Sept. 11, at his home in Opelika. He was 85.
Randall Baldwin grew up cooking with his mother, Nancy, in Saraland down in Mobile County. He says she was a great cook of Southern coastal cu…
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Player of the Week nominees are from Loachapoka, Auburn High and Opelika.
Chambers County Sheriff’s deputies gathered at the East Alabama Medical Center several weeks ago to celebrate the birth of Gianna, the daughte…
“They’re on your campus. They’re drinking your lemonade. And I know you’re absolutely sinking them with Southern hospitality. Bless their hearts. They didn’t even know what hit them.”
