5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $449,900

Don’t miss out this Well maintained home with 5 bedrooms/3.5baths. Open floorplan featuring 5” hardwood floors, gas fireplace, wood burning outdoor fireplace, stainless appliances, spray foam insulation for huge energy saving, gas tankless water heater, large island, plentiful cabinets and an adjoining breakfast area. The living room has high ceilings with lots of natural lighting. Dining room features a coffered ceiling and wainscoting. The large main level Master suite boasts a walk-in shower, a garden tub and a granite double vanity. Four large upstairs bedrooms w/Loft are perfect for family. Spacious Loft situated between bedrooms can be your 2nd Living room and media room. Screened back porch and outdoor fireplace with a privacy fence are perfect for enjoying your outdoor life surrounding woody view