5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $455,050

- Attached 2-car garage.- Open concept kitchen with oversized island, breakfast area and family room with fireplace. - First floor guest suite with full bath. - Dining room with coffered ceilings. - Owners suite with sitting area, expansive walk-in closet, two separate vanities, soaking tub and roman shower in owners bath. - Upstairs loft.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Delivery dates are approximate and subject to change without notice. Images may be subject to copyright.