Introducing an exceptional new build that surpasses all expectations. This striking house combines modern design with exquisite craftsmanship, offering a truly unique floor plan that sets it apart from the rest. The interior boasts high ceiling, stunning sand and finish hardwood floors that exude elegance and durability. The kitchen and wet areas showcase the luxurious touch of granite countertops! The kitchen also features, custom cabinetry and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, the kitchen becomes a culinary haven for the aspiring chef. The house is thoughtfully designed with spray foam insulation, ensuring energy efficiency and year-round comfort. Outside, a large back deck invites you to bask in the beauty of your surroundings, whether it's hosting gatherings or simply enjoying the serene ambiance. This house is an impeccable blend of style, quality, and functionality, offering a truly exceptional living experience.
5 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $459,000
