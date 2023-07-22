This beautiful, open concept home located in the West Richland subdivision had tons of natural light and plenty of room for entertaining! On the main level, you will find the formal dinning room, office space, living room, kitchen, and mudroom. There is also a guest room and full bathroom perfectly situated off of the living room. Upstairs, you will find the remaining three bedrooms with a shared bathroom, as well as the laundry room, bonus room, and master bedroom with an en suite. The master bath has a large tub, walk-in shower, and separate vanities. The bonus room is set up for a projector making it the perfect space to turn into a theater for movie night! In the backyard, you will find the covered patio complete with a wood-burning fireplace and tv for fall game days! This home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac road and just a short walk to the neighborhood pool!