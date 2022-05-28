5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $465,122

*MOVE IN READY* Owens Crossing is made with you in mind. Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 miles from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing features townhomes and single-family homes built by Holland Homes LLC. The Pinehurst is a 5 bed, 3 bath home that spans 2,392 sqft & is perfect for entertaining due to its open floor plan & large covered back porch. The Living Room is open to the kitchen with a large island & stainless steel appliances. The Master Suite is spacious with a walk-in closet & en suite. The main level also includes an additional bedroom, full bath, and laundry room. The upper level includes three additional bedrooms & a full bathroom.