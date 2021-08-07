MOVE IN READY DESIGNER HOME! Owens Crossing is made with you in mind. Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 miles from Auburn University’s Jordan Hare, Owens Crossing features townhomes and single family homes built by Holland Homes LLC. The McCurdy is the perfect blend of functionality and design. Off the courtyard garage entry is the mud room that makes the perfect drop zone for backpacks, shoes, and coats. The living, kitchen and dining areas flow seamlessly together creating the heart of the home. Tucked away on the back of the home is the owner's retreat. Off the hallway to the owner's retreat is the laundry room, making laundry a breeze. Upstairs you will find four bedrooms and two bathrooms, leaving plenty of room for family or friends. Bedroom five is oversized, making it an ideal recreational space. The front and back porch are both covered to allow for a shady spot to grill out or socialize with company.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $465,725
