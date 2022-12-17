 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $466,360

**$10,000 Seller paid Closing Costs plus $4000 lender credit with use of Preferred Lender** The Isabella II Plan built by DRB Homes in The Preserve . Gorgeous craftsman style exterior 5 Bedroom/3 bath two story home with 3-car garage and covered back porch. Wide open floorplan with guest bedroom on first floor. The kitchen includes painted cabinets, subway tile backsplash, large island with a breakfast bar, walk in pantry, stainless appliance package with gas cooktop, double ovens, quartz countertops and built in desk! The huge master suite with sitting room has a giant walk-in closet, and bath with garden tub, separate shower, double vanities, and water closet. There are 3 other secondary bedrooms upstairs with loft area and hall bath. Gutters, 10 home warranty, smart home enabled package and wireless security systems are also included in this home.

