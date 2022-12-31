5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $468,500

Grab your own slice of Auburn with this charming West Richland 5bd/3ba home that is located in one of Auburn's most desirable and kid friendly neighborhoods (NEIGHBORHOOD POOL!). Very walkable and conveniently located to elementary schools, grocery stores and campus. The main level is highly functional with 1 BD and 1 full BA, home office and dining room. Big open kitchen, pantry and living area. 2 car garage. Master bedroom and bath is upstairs as well as laundry room, 3 additional bedrooms and 1 full BA plus a bonus/playroom. Flat backyard and covered patio with an outdoor fireplace provide the ultimate hangout. Auburn University and I85 are only a few miles a way and Lake Martin is about 30 minutes from your door!