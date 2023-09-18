Evermore Homes presents the "Laurel Traditional" plan to Donahue Ridge Subdivision, As you step into the home, right way you’ll be welcomed by a gorgeous two-story foyer. On one side you’ll find a formal living room or flex area, ideal for a study or sitting room. Directly across is the stunning dining room with its coffered ceiling and 5-foot wainscoting, making it the perfect setting for your holiday meals & celebrations. Through to the great room is a space ready for you to relax with your loved ones and enjoy a night in. Open to the great room is a wrap around kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an abundance of counter space. Right off the kitchen is a full bath and bedroom that would be ideal for an office or even a guest room. Upstairs is where you’ll find all the bedrooms as well as a media room to host movie nights. Down the hall, the primary suite stuns with its trey ceiling, sitting room an primary bathroom with floor to ceiling tiled shower and garden tub.