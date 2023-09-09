Welcome to our Cypress A Floorplan. A Favorite Floorplan w/ 3151 SF of Living Space. Welcoming Entry Foyer, Formal Dining w/ Tons of Detail, Flex Space for Home Office, Spacious Great Room w/ Gas Fireplace. Chef’s Kitchen w/ Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash, Gourmet Kitchen Package w/ Gas Cooktop, Stainless Vent Hood, Built-in Oven/Microwave & Dishwasher. Kitchen Island Open to Breakfast Area. 5th Bedroom & Full Bath on Main Level. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone. Upstairs Leads to Media Room. Owner’s Suite w/ Sitting Area & Trey Ceilings. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Tiled Shower & Walk-in Closet. Ample Sized Additional Bedrooms w/ Natural Lighting. Upstairs Laundry & Hall Bath Centrally located to Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Spaces on Main Level & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. Two Car Garage & Our Signature Gameday Patio w/ Fireplace for Outdoor Entertaining. ***Ask about or Included Home Automation***