Our Cypress B Plan Offers Room for Everyone! Entry Foyer, Formal Dining w/ Coffered Ceilings & Wainscotting, Flex Space for Home Office, Spacious Great Room w/ Gas Fireplace, The Gourmet Kitchen includes Ample Quality Cabinetry, Built-in Stainless Appliances w/ Gas Cooktop & Stylish Vent Hood. Granite Countertops & Tiled Backsplash. Large Kitchen Island, Breakfast Area & Walk-in Pantry. Owner’s Entry w/ our Signature Drop Zone. 5th Bedroom & Full Bath located on Main Floor. Upstairs Boasts a Large Media Room ideal for Family Movies, Huge Owner’s Suite w/ Sitting Area, Owner’s Bath w/ Tiled Shower, Soaking Tub, Vanity w/ Quartz Countertops & Large Walk-in Closet. Spacious Additional Bedrooms, Laundry on 2nd Floor near Bedrooms. Two Car Garage & Gameday Patio w/ Fireplace Perfect for Outdoor Living. Tons of Included Features such as Spray Foam Insulation, Gas Tankless Water Heater, 2” Blinds on Front of the Home, Gourmet Kitchen, Gameday Patio & Quality Craftsman Style will set us apart.