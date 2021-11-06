New Designer Home! Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 mi from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing features townhomes and single family homes built by Holland Homes LLC. The Pinedale is a 5 bedroom, 3 bath home that spans 2,398 sqft. This 2 story home is the perfect place to entertain all of your friends and family due to its open-concept floor plan and covered back porch. When you step inside off of the Entry Porch you are greeted by a long Entry Foyer and Living Area. The Living Room features a fireplace and opens right up to the Kitchen. The kitchen includes a large island, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The Master Suite has a spacious bedroom, large walk-in closet, soaking garden tub and a dual sink vanity. The main level also includes 1 additional bedroom, a full bathroom and a laundry Room. The 2nd level of the Pinedale is finished off with three additional bedrooms and one full bathroom. Est. completion May 2022.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $471,074
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
With her back against the wall, Suni Lee pushed through illness for a rocking performance Monday on Dancing With The Stars and advanced into t…
- Updated
CBS has chosen to feature Auburn’s game at Texas A&M on Nov. 6, the SEC announced on Sunday.
'Another erasing of our history': Opelika citizens fight to save Ferguson Chapel; city grants six months to make repairs
- Updated
Three citizens at the Opelika City Council meeting Tuesday night voiced their concerns during a public hearing that the city is slowing losing…
Caleb Nix, Antavious Woody and Jalyn Daniels are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's Player of the Week nominees are from Central-Phenix City, LaFayette and Tallassee. Be sure and cast your vote before the poll closes at midnight CT Tuesday.
- Updated
"When Dansby Swanson fielded the ground ball and fired to first to set off a celebration throughout the Southeast, all I could think to do was call home."
- Updated
Two students on Auburn University’s campus within 24 hours alleged they had been sexually assaulted, the university’s Campus Safety and Securi…
- Updated
Ever heard of a peach cobbler flavored cheesecake? Well, Opelika resident Danielle Moore makes them, and has added other delicious twists to t…
- Updated
The Opelika City Council passed several resolutions at the meeting on Tuesday to make improvements and extensions to roads throughout the city.
- Updated
More burrito bowls and quesadillas are making their way to downtown Auburn.
“We’re a better place because Bobby was here and because he served this community for years,” current Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said.