5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $471,074

New Designer Home! Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 mi from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing features townhomes and single family homes built by Holland Homes LLC. The Pinedale is a 5 bedroom, 3 bath home that spans 2,398 sqft. This 2 story home is the perfect place to entertain all of your friends and family due to its open-concept floor plan and covered back porch. When you step inside off of the Entry Porch you are greeted by a long Entry Foyer and Living Area. The Living Room features a fireplace and opens right up to the Kitchen. The kitchen includes a large island, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The Master Suite has a spacious bedroom, large walk-in closet, soaking garden tub and a dual sink vanity. The main level also includes 1 additional bedroom, a full bathroom and a laundry Room. The 2nd level of the Pinedale is finished off with three additional bedrooms and one full bathroom. Est. completion May 2022.