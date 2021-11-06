 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $471,074

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $471,074

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $471,074

New Designer Home! Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 mi from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing features townhomes and single family homes built by Holland Homes LLC. The Pinedale is a 5 bedroom, 3 bath home that spans 2,398 sqft. This 2 story home is the perfect place to entertain all of your friends and family due to its open-concept floor plan and covered back porch. When you step inside off of the Entry Porch you are greeted by a long Entry Foyer and Living Area. The Living Room features a fireplace and opens right up to the Kitchen. The kitchen includes a large island, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The Master Suite has a spacious bedroom, large walk-in closet, soaking garden tub and a dual sink vanity. The main level also includes 1 additional bedroom, a full bathroom and a laundry Room. The 2nd level of the Pinedale is finished off with three additional bedrooms and one full bathroom. Est. completion May 2022.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert