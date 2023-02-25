**$10,000 Seller Paid Closing Costs plus $4000 lender credit with use of Preferred Lender** Abigail Plan built by DRB Homes in The Village at the the Preserve with views of the Lake. This beautiful brick front 2 story home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathroom and a 3 car garage. Great room features gas fireplace with brick hearth & shiplap accents, is open to the large kitchen with an island, white painted cabinets, quartz counters, large pantry, stainless appliances with gas cooktop and double wall ovens. Guest bedroom and full bath downstairs. Large owners suite features bath with garden tub, separate tile shower, double vanities, linen closet and 2 huge walk-in closets. One of the secondary bedrooms upstairs is oversized with a large walk-in closet. Brick accents and covered porch. Gutters, 10 home warranty, smart home enabled package and wireless security systems are also included in this home.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $474,640
