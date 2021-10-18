The "Bainbridge II" Plan is perfect for those who prefer elegance and space. This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom plan features a sweeping great room and kitchen area that is perfect for cooking while also entertaining. A separate dining room is located at the front of the house connecting to the elegant foyer entry flowing into the open kitchen and great room. The kitchen features an attractive granite island that has plenty of seating space perfect for serving food while also entertaining guest in the great room. The grand master suite provides a large private space along with a connecting bathroom complete with double vanity, separate shower, soaking tub and abundant storage space in the large walk in closet and linen closet. Three more bedrooms complete this floor plan, all with plentiful closet space along with two full bathrooms. The 2nd floor features a large bonus room with sitting area, a full bath & closet. This well laid floor plan can accommodate the space needed for a big family all in the space of one floor.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $474,799
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Bryan Harsin charged into the locker room and the players erupted.
Juicy Hughley, Nick Farrow and Jordan Benbrook are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week nominees are from Reeltown, Loachapoka and Chambers Academy.
- Updated
Suni Lee put her most heroic foot forward Monday on ‘Disney Heroes Night’ on Dancing With The Stars.
- Updated
“Auburn’s stuck between a rock and a hard place like never, ever before.”
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Spud Conway, Caleb Nix and Vinay Singh are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote!
This week's Player of the Week nominees are from Chambers Academy, Central-Phenix City and LaFayette.
- Updated
Lee County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Titus Jonathan Roberts, 47, of Opelika on charges of 22 counts of child pornography on Oct. 8, acc…
- Updated
Auburn High offensive lineman Eston Harris committed to Auburn on Thursday. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Harris becomes the 13th commit in the Tigers’ 2022 class.
- Updated
After seven weeks, Opelika’s Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar is hoping to serve milkshakes again this November. For this to happen, ownership said the restaurant needs five more full-time workers.
- Updated
A 45-yard touchdown run on the first play for Auburn High set the tone for a pair of historic and dominant wins, as Auburn High began its inaugural girls’ flag football season Tuesday at Duck Samford.