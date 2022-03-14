Not only does the Endsleigh have an impressive great room, it also includes a kitchen w/breakfast area. The beautiful granite countertops and gleaming cabinets complete the sophisticated look, while the large island in the middle provides room for preparation and entertaining as it is open to the great room. This floor plan features a foyer entrance and flex room that can be used as a formal dining room or office space. The huge master bedroom is located accessibly on the first floor where it connects to a master bathroom complete with separate shower and garden tub along with a double vanity. The master bath then connects to the great walk in closet that is conveniently located near the sizeable laundry room with plenty of space for a washer and dryer along with other cleaning or laundry supplies. Upstairs is a common area loft that could be used as a sitting or playroom. BR 2,3,&4 include WIC, while the 5th BR still has a large closet.Two full bathrooms complete the second floor.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $476,963
