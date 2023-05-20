*MOVE IN READY* Less than 2 miles from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing features is built by Holland Homes LLC. The Pinehurst is a 5 bed, 3 bath home that spans 2,392 sqft & is perfect for entertaining due to its open floor plan & large covered back porch. The Living Room is open to the kitchen with a large island & stainless steel appliances. The Master Suite is spacious with a walk-in closet & en suite. The main level also includes an additional bedroom, full bath, and laundry room. The upper level includes three additional bedrooms & a full bathroom.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $477,880
