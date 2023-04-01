Spring Savings!!! Conveniently located to AU and downtown Auburn. ~3168SF w/ completed walk-out basement (opportunities to create additional bedroom/ in-law suite, mancave, recreation room or a storm shelter). 4 bedrooms on the 2nd floor. This home has lots of storage and many upgrades: covered porches and Rear upper deck off kitchen features a fireplace for cozy winter nights/watching the games. Bright L shape kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinet space, walk in pantry, island, quartz countertops and natural light. LVP flooring throughout main floor. Inviting front porch and foyer. 2/10 Warranty, sprinkler system included. Ask listing agent about incentives.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $479,900
Auburn police say a man was found dead Friday morning behind Skybar in downtown Auburn, after having sustained injuries from falling from a wall.
“We picked a bad night to have our worst night of the year. That’s it.”
“L.A.? I just feel like that’s calling my name,” Derrian Gobourne said, flashing her familiar smile.
Around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, Opelika Fire Department responded to Niffer’s Place restaurant on 917 South Railroad Ave after the back side …
Buc-ee’s will open its new travel center April 10 at 6 a.m.