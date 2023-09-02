The Jackson A offers 3324 SF of Elegant Living. Entry Foyer, Formal Dining w/ Coffered Ceilings, Flex Space for Home Office, Great Room w/ Gas Fireplace, The Gourmet Kitchen includes Ample Quality Cabinetry, Built-in Stainless Appliances w/ Gas Cooktop & Stylish Vent Hood. Granite Countertops & Tile Backsplash. Large Kitchen Island, Breakfast Area & Walk-in Pantry. Owner’s Entry w/ our Signature Drop Zone. 5th Bedroom & Full Bath on Main Level. Upstairs leads to a Spacious Owner’s Suite, Owner’s Bath w/ Tile Shower, Garden Tub, Vanity w/ Quartz Countertops & Large Walk-in Closet. 3 Additional Bedrooms w/ 4th Bedroom perfect for In-Law Suite. Two Car Garage & Gameday Patio w/ Fireplace Perfect for Outdoor Living. Many Included Home Automation Options w/ Additional Smart Home Options available. Tons of Included Features such as Spray Foam Insulation, Gas Tankless Water Heater, 2” Blinds on Front of the Home, Gourmet Kitchen, Gameday Patio & Quality Craftsman Style will set us apart.