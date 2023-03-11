Move In ready home with office/study on main floor. Oversized bedrooms and finished walkout Basement. This home has lots of storage and many upgrades: covered porches and patio, _936SF in basement (opportunities to have an in-law suite, mancave or recreation room). Must see to appreciate! Rear upper deck off kitchen features a fireplace for cozy winter nights. Bright L shape kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinet space, walk in pantry, island, quartz countertops and natural light. LVP flooring throughout main floor. Inviting front porch and foyer. 2/10 Warranty, sprinkler system included. Ask listing agent about incentives and preferred lender.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $489,900
