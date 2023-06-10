Take a look at this amazing home on the southside of Auburn. This fabulous floor plan features a formal dining room with Wayne's coating and natural light. Through the dining room is large kitchen with immense cabinet space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and huge island with bar seating! The kitchen also has a see through wood burning fireplace with the living room on the other side. The living room has a large brick surround around the fireplace and plenty of room for seating. The main suite boasts ample natural light, trey ceiling, large double vanity, jetted tub, walk-in shower and split closet. The upstairs features four large bedrooms with two bathrooms. The quaint covered back porch is great for enjoying the evening around the wood burning fireplace or just watching TV.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $495,000
