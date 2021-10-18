The Huntington plan creates a charming cottage like, country feel with all the amenities and space for a large family. Enter the house through the covered porch into the foyer that boasts glossy hardwood flooring. This plan features a flex room with a stylish brick accent wall that can be used as a dining room or office. The centrally located kitchen has plenty of space for family and friends to eat in the breakfast area, along with tons of counter space on the beautiful granite countertops, an island, and a pantry for even more storage. The kitchen is also open to the great room, which makes it perfect for entertaining. The centrally located laundry room is an added benefit of this floor plan. You can access the laundry room from the garage as well as the master walk in closet, which makes clean up a breeze. The large master suite includes a master bath with a double vanity and separate shower and soaking tub. The large walk in closet connects to the bathroom as well. The second floor includes a loft area, three more bedrooms with walk in closets and two full bathrooms. The Huntington plan accommodates family and friend gatherings with the large and open living spaces along with privacy and storage in the perfectly placed large bedrooms.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $497,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Bryan Harsin charged into the locker room and the players erupted.
Juicy Hughley, Nick Farrow and Jordan Benbrook are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week nominees are from Reeltown, Loachapoka and Chambers Academy.
- Updated
Suni Lee put her most heroic foot forward Monday on ‘Disney Heroes Night’ on Dancing With The Stars.
- Updated
“Auburn’s stuck between a rock and a hard place like never, ever before.”
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Spud Conway, Caleb Nix and Vinay Singh are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote!
This week's Player of the Week nominees are from Chambers Academy, Central-Phenix City and LaFayette.
- Updated
Lee County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Titus Jonathan Roberts, 47, of Opelika on charges of 22 counts of child pornography on Oct. 8, acc…
- Updated
Auburn High offensive lineman Eston Harris committed to Auburn on Thursday. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Harris becomes the 13th commit in the Tigers’ 2022 class.
- Updated
After seven weeks, Opelika’s Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar is hoping to serve milkshakes again this November. For this to happen, ownership said the restaurant needs five more full-time workers.
- Updated
A 45-yard touchdown run on the first play for Auburn High set the tone for a pair of historic and dominant wins, as Auburn High began its inaugural girls’ flag football season Tuesday at Duck Samford.