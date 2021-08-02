5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $499,000

This beautiful home sits on just over a half acre with a huge, FLAT backyard. A large deck overlooks the spacious yard and the front of the home boasts an inviting covered front porch. A NEW ROOF was just installed last week (July 2021) as well as brand new carpet and paint upstairs. All of the bathrooms have been updated! Ample storage throughout the home including walk-in floored attic space and pull-down attic access. The two car garage has a new garage door. A gas water heater has been installed in the past 2 years. Both HVACS have been installed in the past 3 years. This well-maintained home is a MUST SEE!!