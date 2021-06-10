5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $499,900

Don’t miss this BETTER THAN NEW impressive 5 - bedroom 4 bath home! Only 1 year old and located on a large Cul-de-Sac, this home has had many upgrades added. This energy efficient, 3696 sq foot, open floor plan home features a kitchen with over-sized island, extra large walk-in pantry, and all stainless -steel appliances. The covered game day porch with fireplace is the perfect place for outdoor entertaining. One bedroom suite with full bath is on the main level with master and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Upstairs you will also find a spacious second family room/media room for family fun! The 3 car-garage and extra wide driveway are the perfect compliment to this fabulous home. View More