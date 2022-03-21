Spacious home on the lake on a quiet cul de sac! Fantastic living areas on all 3 levels, + a screened porch & open deck. Basement floor w/ walk-out access includes bedroom, full bath, kitchenette, roomy living/dining rooms overlooking the lake, & AMAZING walk-in heated/cooled storage space! Throughout all 3 levels are tons of windows providing beautiful lake views & tons of natural light! Open dining room w/ gorgeous trimwork; updated kitchen w/ island, tiled backsplash, & SS appliances; great room w/ soaring ceilings - all w/ tranquil views of the lake. Half bath, laundry, drop zone, dbl garage on the main floor make for convenient living. Master on the main has en suite bath w/ WI closet, tiled shower, soaking tub, dbl vanities. 2nd floor offers 3 beds, full bath w/ dbl sink vanity, & loft living space. Fabulous neighborhood clubhouse & pool! Finished basement & unbelievable outdoor living spaces make this one something special! Contact listing agent for preferred closing details.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $499,900
