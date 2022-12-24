5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $499,900

*MOVE IN READY* Less than 2 mi from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The Pinewood is a 5 bedroom, 3 bath home that spans 2,383 sqft. This 2 story home is perfect for entertaining all of your friends and family thanks to its open-concept floor plan and covered back porch. When you step inside you are greeted by a long Entry Foyer and Living Area. The Living Room features a fireplace and opens right up to the Kitchen. The kitchen includes a large island, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The Master Suite has a spacious bedroom, large walk-in closet, soaking garden tub and a dual sink vanity. The main level also includes 1 additional bedroom, a full bathroom and a laundry Room. The 2nd level of the Pinewood is finished off with three additional bedrooms and one full bathroom. Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amount.