5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $499,900

This beautiful Endsleigh floorplan is a 5 bedroom home, with a pool and tall ceilings throughout which offers an open concept floorplan! Primary suite is on the main floor. Primary closet connects to laundry room. Bedrooms 2-4 located on 2nd floor. Media/flex room on 2nd floor. The pool & outdoor entertainment is perfect for outdoor living! Pool has night lights on a timer that can cycle through different colors. This home is located in Donahue Ridge subdivision on a cul-de-sac street and is located only 10 minutes away from Auburn University! Close to Hwy 280. Turn-key home ready for a new owner to enjoy the space and outdoor living this home provides!