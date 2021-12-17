Perfectly drawn to a scale that is sure to please, the Ashland plan gives the owner of this home every conceivable choice for comfortable living. Grandeur and space, as well as functionality, rooms have been dedicated to a care-free lifestyle. Dramatic entry foyer and elegant dining room make a good first impression while allowing a great open floor plan for entertaining. Granite topped butler's pantry as well as huge granite serving island in the kitchen will accommodate a hefty size crowd for any occasion. Specialty needs in a bedroom set up? No problem, as this plan not only has the master bedroom on the first floor, but a huge secondary bedroom and full bath. Compelling master suite with space, style and comfort, appeal to the most stringent requests for uses, as well as offering separation for privacy. Flexible use of square footage on second level with generously sized bedrooms and closets as well as expansive loft area, open and useful for many purposes. Fabulous in every way, this plan will not disappoint.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $503,099
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Update: All northbound and southbound lanes in the incident area are open as of 9:30 p.m., according to the Opelika Police Department.
- Updated
Dematrius Davis is sticking with Auburn, the freshman quarterback continues to insist.
- Updated
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is entering the transfer portal after spending the last three seasons as the Tigers’ starting quarterback, the junior announced on social media Sunday.
Christmas lights map: Here’s where to see decorations in the Auburn-Opelika area this holiday season
- Updated
It’s time to hop in the car with friends and family, turn up the Christmas music and cruise around the neighborhoods to enjoy holiday lights and decorations.
- Updated
"Hopefully at some point I get another opportunity, but if I don't, man, I can always say that I'm the winningest coach, percentage-wise, in Auburn history."
- Updated
Auburn and Opelika will be region foes once again after Opelika moved up to Class 7A as part of the AHSAA’s reclassification changes. Several other local schools were also affected.
- Updated
A new dog park coming to Auburn wants to give both pets and their owners a happy hour with a bar extension for humans to socialize among drink…
- Updated
“Anytime something takes four years, they suck at what they’re doing.”
- Updated
Five-star prospect AJ Harris announced his intentions to transfer from Glenwood School to Central-Phenix City in January. The move will allow Harris to play at Central next fall.
- Updated
The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions announced Auburn men's basketball will receive a four-year probation while coach Bruce Pearl will be suspended for two games.