*MOVE IN READY* Less than 2 miles from Auburn University’s Jordan Hare, Owens Crossing features homes built by Holland Homes LLC. The McCurdy is the perfect blend of functionality and design. Off the courtyard garage entry is the mudroom that makes the perfect drop zone for shoes, coats, etc. The living, kitchen, and dining areas flow seamlessly together creating the heart of the home. Tucked away on the back of the home is the owner's retreat. Off the hallway to the owner's retreat is the laundry room. Upstairs you will find four bedrooms and two bathrooms, leaving plenty of room for family or friends. Bedroom five is oversized, making it an ideal recreational space. The front and back porch are both covered to allow for a shady spot to grill out or socialize with company.