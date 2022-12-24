5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $504,922

*MOVE IN READY* Positioned less than 2 miles from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing features homes built by Holland Homes LLC. The cottage-style architecture & covered front porch give the Azalea Rose great curb appeal. The spacious great room features 10' ceilings, hardwood floors & fireplace and opens to the dining room & gourmet kitchen. The kitchen features a large center island with bar seating, stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Private master suite boasts two large walk-in closets, dual sinks, soaking tub and glass shower. Bedroom 4 on the main level could be used as a guest suite or study. The upper level features 3 additional bedrooms and two full baths. Beds 2 and 3 share a Jack-n-Jill Bath and Bed 5 has a private bath. Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amount. This home is eligible for an additional $5,000 cash towards closing!