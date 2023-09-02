Located in desirable Cotswold Community, 4 Sided brick, 4170 sq 5BR/3.5BA. Over-sized MASTER BEDROOM ON MAIN w/sitting area, Posh Master Bathroom with double vanities, and Garden soaking tub. ALL Hardwood Floors on the 1st Floor, Coffered Ceilings in Dining Room. Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Large Island, Granite Counters, Walk-in Pantry. Laundry room w/spacious overhead cabinets and upgraded sink. Upstairs 4 Additional Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths. $5000 paint allowance with acceptable offer.
5 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $505,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“If you just look at it on the surface, this is fraud," said Mark Tippins, an attorney from Auburn Blackstone Law Group.
Vote now: Jackson Kilgore, Arthur Woods and Koreen Henry are this week's Player of the Week nominees
This week's nominees are from Auburn High, Reeltown and Chambers Academy.
“Ward is eager to open a second location in Auburn and expand on her experience from the New York fashion industry and her fast-growing store …
Refusing to flinch, resilient Suni Lee got back up on the horse on beam on Sunday at the U.S. Championship.
"Griffin was always that reliable kid. When I think about him back there at safety, that's kind of what I think about."