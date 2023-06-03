ASH Grayhawk Homes presents the Egret Traditional to the Camden Ridge Community. Step into the foyer and onto the stunning wood flooring and right away you'll notice the formal dining room on the right. Through the foyer you enter the family room and find a gas fireplace. Open to the family room is the beautiful kitchen with its custom cabinets, quartz countertops, island, tiled backsplash and stainless-steel appliances. Also, on the main level you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths including the primary suite. The primary suite features a beautiful trey ceiling, large walk-in closet and a en suite bathroom to impress with dual vanities and separate shower w/bench seat and tub. Upstairs you will find huge media/game room, an additional full bathroom and a bedroom which would make for perfect office space. Step outside and find covered patio area and an attached courtyard entry 2 car garage. Make this house your home!