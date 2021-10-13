Spectacularly designed with the perfect combination of space, elegance and comfort, the "Kensington" floor plan offers an old world appeal with high end amenities. Gleaming rich wood flooring flows from the foyer, dining and great room, to meet the impressive stair case at the rear of the home. Ten foot ceilings add to the appealing downstairs area featuring a gourmet kitchen with built in appliances and the best granite island to entertain family or friends. Workable laundry room is large enough for a freezer or an over abundance of cleaning apparatuses. Grand master suite leaves no detail overlooked with it's sitting area, massive closet, and posh master bath with double granite vanities, separate full tile shower with heavy glass door, and garden/soaking tub. Room for all in the upstairs with three huge bedrooms and bonus/media room as well. Closet space is unsurpassed and will accommodate the over flow from the bedrooms and living areas. This plan is a cut above offering several living options.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $511,299
“Auburn’s stuck between a rock and a hard place like never, ever before.”
“The loudest I’ve ever heard Jordan-Hare Stadium was the Florida game in 2006, when Auburn was its most angry.”
Starting Sunday, Dean Road Kroger won’t be open 24 hours a day; Tiger Town Kroger hours also changing
Starting Sunday, Kroger stores in the company’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, will be changing…
Spud Conway, Caleb Nix and Vinay Singh are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote!
This week's Player of the Week nominees are from Chambers Academy, Central-Phenix City and LaFayette.
Auburn University got plenty of screentime this week as freshman gymnast Suni Lee pushed forward on Dancing With The Stars.
U.S. 280 near Lee Road 188 is currently blocked as a result of a multi-car crash near Waverly at about 8:11 p.m. Saturday.
Suni Lee put her most heroic foot forward Monday on ‘Disney Heroes Night’ on Dancing With The Stars.
The Associated Press recently reported that the U.S. government declared 23 species extinct, including the ivory-billed woodpecker that once f…
Auburn High offensive lineman Drew Bobo committed to Auburn on Sunday, choosing the Tigers over offers from schools such as Georgia, Georgia Tech and Kentucky.
Bo Jackson pointed to the stadium behind him. It wouldn’t stand so high and it wouldn’t be the home of so many amazing memories, he figures, if it weren’t for Cliff Hare, Ralph ‘Shug’ Jordan and Pat Dye.